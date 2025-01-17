Lunar New Year festivities begin at Disney California Adventure Park

What to Know Lunar New Year Celebration

Disney California Adventure Park

Anaheim

Jan. 16-Feb. 17, 2025

A park ticket and reservation are required

"Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" will happen on select days

Over 40 food and drinks inspired by the celebration are available for purchase around Disney California Adventure Park

Disney California Adventure Park's annual Lunar New Year festivities, an annual "tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean traditions," are a flurry of uplifting events and memorable moments and merriments.

Those merry sights and sounds include the bright and detail-filled fashions sported by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession," a parade that features the heroic favorite and her bestie, the spunky dragon Mushu.

Adding flavor to the 2025 celebration?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Look for over 40 food and drinks on the special Lunar New Year menus around the theme park; Strawberry Milk Tea Macarons and the Scallion Pancake Tostada are among the appetite-tempting goodies.

The full food roster can be found on the 2025 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide, which also reveals where guests may find specific sips and eats.

Keep in mind that you'll need a Disney California Adventure Park ticket and reservation to visit; the festivities are auspiciously unfurling daily through Feb. 16. Good to know: The "Mulan"-led parade will take place on select dates.

Guests can enjoy Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession during Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park, returning Jan. 17 through Feb. 16, 2025. This celebration commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. The festival is filled with multicultural performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful decor, celebratory merchandise, and more. (Disneyland Resort)

Look for all-new outfits for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, representing traditional Korean attire, during the Lunar New Year celebration. (Sean Teegarden /Disneyland Resort)

Pho Dip from Wrapped with Love: with rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions and pho broth are one of the 2025 food selections. (photo: Disneyland Resort)