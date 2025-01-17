Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year festivities begin at Disney California Adventure Park

Enjoy joyful happenings like "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" at the Anaheim theme park.

Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Lunar New Year Celebration
  • Disney California Adventure Park
  • Anaheim
  • Jan. 16-Feb. 17, 2025
  • A park ticket and reservation are required
  • "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" will happen on select days
  • Over 40 food and drinks inspired by the celebration are available for purchase around Disney California Adventure Park

Disney California Adventure Park's annual Lunar New Year festivities, an annual "tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean traditions," are a flurry of uplifting events and memorable moments and merriments.

Those merry sights and sounds include the bright and detail-filled fashions sported by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession," a parade that features the heroic favorite and her bestie, the spunky dragon Mushu.

Adding flavor to the 2025 celebration?

Look for over 40 food and drinks on the special Lunar New Year menus around the theme park; Strawberry Milk Tea Macarons and the Scallion Pancake Tostada are among the appetite-tempting goodies.

The full food roster can be found on the 2025 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide, which also reveals where guests may find specific sips and eats.

Keep in mind that you'll need a Disney California Adventure Park ticket and reservation to visit; the festivities are auspiciously unfurling daily through Feb. 16. Good to know: The "Mulan"-led parade will take place on select dates.

Guests can enjoy Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession during Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park, returning Jan. 17 through Feb. 16, 2025. This celebration commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. The festival is filled with multicultural performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful decor, celebratory merchandise, and more. (Disneyland Resort)
Lunar New Year returns to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., from Jan. 17 through Feb. 16, 2025. A tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions, this multicultural celebration rings in the Year of the Snake with Asian-inspired food and beverages, vibrant décor and all-new outfits for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, representing traditional Korean attire. (Sean Teegarden /Disneyland Resort)
Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park 2025 - Pho Dip from Wrapped with Love: with rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions and pho broth
Lunar New Year returns to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., from Jan. 17 through Feb. 16, 2025. A tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions, this multicultural celebration will ring in the Year of the Snake with Asian-inspired food and beverages, vibrant décor and more. To sample food throughout the festival, guests can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass—available in 3 new limited-edition, collectible character designs that pay homage to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures. For additional information on festivals and limited-time events at Disneyland Resort, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (Disneyland Resort)
