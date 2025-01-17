Lunar New Year festivities begin at Disney California Adventure Park

What to Know
- Lunar New Year Celebration
- Disney California Adventure Park
- Anaheim
- Jan. 16-Feb. 17, 2025
- A park ticket and reservation are required
- "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" will happen on select days
- Over 40 food and drinks inspired by the celebration are available for purchase around Disney California Adventure Park
Disney California Adventure Park's annual Lunar New Year festivities, an annual "tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean traditions," are a flurry of uplifting events and memorable moments and merriments.
Those merry sights and sounds include the bright and detail-filled fashions sported by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession," a parade that features the heroic favorite and her bestie, the spunky dragon Mushu.
Adding flavor to the 2025 celebration?
Look for over 40 food and drinks on the special Lunar New Year menus around the theme park; Strawberry Milk Tea Macarons and the Scallion Pancake Tostada are among the appetite-tempting goodies.
The full food roster can be found on the 2025 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide, which also reveals where guests may find specific sips and eats.
Keep in mind that you'll need a Disney California Adventure Park ticket and reservation to visit; the festivities are auspiciously unfurling daily through Feb. 16. Good to know: The "Mulan"-led parade will take place on select dates.