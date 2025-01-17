Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Find free events for families, from Kidspace to puppet shows to museums

Places around Los Angeles are welcoming kids and their grown-ups in the days ahead with complimentary admission.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Kidspace Children's Museum

Museums around Southern California have been busily preparing for one of the most popular events of the year, an anticipated happening that returns in February or March with charming regularity: The Annual Free-for-All Day, which is all about complimentary admission at dozens of regional art, history, and science institutions.

The 2025 event is still just ahead — Sunday, Feb. 2 is the date — but a number of local gems have waived admission weeks before that celebration, in mid-January, all to help those impacted by the fires and anyone looking for a few moments of solitude, beauty, and peace.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Kidspace Children's Museum, which is located near Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, temporarily closed after the fires began. It reopened Jan. 16 with the promise of free admission through Jan. 19.

This is the spot that offers all sorts of science and learning activities for kids, and there's a joyful new area for crawlers and their parents to enjoy, too.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

California Wildfires Jan 13

Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum, and LACMA offer free entry

California Wildfires Jan 11

The powerful message one mom is telling her kids after losing their home in the LA fires

Keep in mind that "(c)apacity is limited" at the cute and engaging museum during this time, so you'll want to reserve your free tickets in advance.

More uplifting and inspirational offerings are cropping up, complimentarily, around Los Angeles.

Families impacted by the fires and the families of first responders are welcome to enjoy a free show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in the days ahead; there's a special code, which you can find here.

And the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena will have kid-focused activities during their special free-to-all days (which run through Jan. 20).

The Natural History Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will welcome visitors for free through Jan. 17.

While hundreds of brave firefighters heroically battle the ongoing brush fires in Los Angeles County, their spouses are awaiting their safe return home. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresMuseumsFamily
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us