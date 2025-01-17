Find free events for families, from Kidspace to puppet shows to museums

Museums around Southern California have been busily preparing for one of the most popular events of the year, an anticipated happening that returns in February or March with charming regularity: The Annual Free-for-All Day, which is all about complimentary admission at dozens of regional art, history, and science institutions.

The 2025 event is still just ahead — Sunday, Feb. 2 is the date — but a number of local gems have waived admission weeks before that celebration, in mid-January, all to help those impacted by the fires and anyone looking for a few moments of solitude, beauty, and peace.

Kidspace Children's Museum, which is located near Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, temporarily closed after the fires began. It reopened Jan. 16 with the promise of free admission through Jan. 19.

This is the spot that offers all sorts of science and learning activities for kids, and there's a joyful new area for crawlers and their parents to enjoy, too.

Keep in mind that "(c)apacity is limited" at the cute and engaging museum during this time, so you'll want to reserve your free tickets in advance.

More uplifting and inspirational offerings are cropping up, complimentarily, around Los Angeles.

Families impacted by the fires and the families of first responders are welcome to enjoy a free show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in the days ahead; there's a special code, which you can find here.

And the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena will have kid-focused activities during their special free-to-all days (which run through Jan. 20).

The Natural History Museum, the La Brea Tar Pits Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will welcome visitors for free through Jan. 17.

