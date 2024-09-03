Kidspace's reimagined center for the ‘tiniest explorers' is reopening

What to Know The Early Childhood Learning Center is located at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

The renovated center, an engaging space for crawlers and early walkers, reopens Sept. 10

Visiting the center is included with Kidspace membership or admission; closed Mondays

Sitting on a floor as your brand-new-to-toddling pumpkin enthusiastically investigates an engaging space, a place brimming with all sorts of interesting toys, crawl-through tunnels, and tables made for play, is a sweet and heart-true moment.

And if you're criss-cross applesaucing among other parents and caregivers at a beloved destination that's devoted to education, exploring, and fun, the community aspect is palpable, too.

Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena has long been that playful, community-strong spot.

And starting Sept. 10, the Early Childhood Learning Center, long a major part of the educational, activity-centered Kidspace experience, will reopen following a renovation.

The "specially designed babyspace" is made for early walkers and crawlers, with all sorts of plucky pastimes and pursuits, including little tunnels, tables created for adorable activities, and toys of various textures and shapes.

"We have carefully and lovingly reimagined the ECLC to support physical, cognitive, and social-emotional development for crawlers and earlier walkers," said Lisa Clements, Kidspace CEO.

"It's a warm and peaceful space for parents and caregivers to connect with their child and encourage the essential play that babies need to grow and thrive."

Beyond all of the sensory delights for the youngsters — a "whimsical raincloud fixture" is one cute addition — there is the chance for parents and caregivers "... to swap stories, build friendships, and share resources."

There are a few things to know before visiting the center; it's a socks-only environment, for starters, so you'll want to leave your shoes in the shoe wall.

And if you have a super-busy toddler who is ready to take on the world or at least energetically explore a hands-on exhibit?

Kidspace has great recommendations beyond the Early Childhood Learning Center, such as a sunny visit to the museum's Splash Dance area or another exhibit created for "the next developmental milestones."

For more about the reopening of this bustling "babyspace," visit the Early Childhood Learning Center page on the Kidspace Children's Museum site now.