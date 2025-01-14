Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum, and LACMA offer free entry

What to Know The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the La Brea Tar Pits Museum are offering free admission through Jan. 17

Enjoy complimentary admission at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art through Jan. 17

The Broad Museum, which always offers free tickets, is reopening Jan. 14

Cultural institutions across Southern California are reaching out to those impacted by the fires, including the families and children who have faced displacement, school closures, and the loss of their schools.

Free happenings, like movie screenings and a puppet-sweet day at Vidiots on Jan. 13, have become to pop up on the local event calendar, but you don't need to wait for the weekend to find someplace inspirational and comforting to go: Some regional museums are inviting visitors to explore their galleries and general exhibits, no entry fee required.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the La Brea Tar Pits Museum, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art are all offering free admission through Jan. 17.

"We hope our museums can serve as spaces of respite, offering comfort and connection with our natural and cultural worlds, while also providing enjoyable and engaging indoor experiences," the Natural History Museum team shared in a Jan. 13 post on social media.

The Exposition Park and Hancock Park institutions will also bring their engaging Mobile Museums to the emergency youth camps that have sprung up around our region following the fires.

In addition to free admission through Jan. 17, the LACMA parking fee will also be waived. Find out more here.

The Broad always offers free admission; the DTLA contemporary art museum will reopen after a temporary closure Jan. 14. You can book your ticket at this site.

