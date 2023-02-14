Lunar New Year Fun Will Sparkle at the LA Chinatown Firecracker

What to Know Feb. 18 and 19, 2023 at Los Angeles Chinatown Plaza

Runs, walks, and bicycle rides are on the roster, as is a dog walk and expo

The opening ceremony includes the lighting of 100,000 firecrackers

A gathering that is full of gladness and glee, along with an auspicious air that says happy things are hopping our way?

It's a sweet gift to the mind, heart, community, and hope-fueled outlook, a present that will again be powerfully and profoundly proffered at Chinatown Plaza on Feb. 18 and 19.

True, part of that power comes from the powerful movement that will take place at the Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker. There are multiple runs, including a kilometer-long course created for kids, and a pair of bike rides, too, with the lengthier offering measuring some 40 miles.

The PAW'er Dog Walk, which cutely covers a mile, is a popular option, with several of the canines wearing their stylish best.

And powerful moments come from the traditional lion dancing, and the spectacular opening ceremony, which includes 100,000 firecrackers.

But the major part of the power resides in the people who attend, both as participants and to enjoy the expo, events, and spirited splendor.

Community, joy, the coming of spring, and being together to honor the Lunar New Year weave through both days of the busy weekend, fully adding to the powerful moments, which are plentiful.

The Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker is celebrating its 45th, making it one of the "oldest running races in the U.S.," as well as one of the very biggest in terms of offerings and the number of people jumping into the fun.

People and pups, we do mean. If you'd like to join the PAW'er Dog Walk or any of the fortune-filled fun times, dance by the site and sign up now.