Make art and hear tunes, for free, on the Grand-est stretch in DTLA

What to Know Grand Avenue Arts: All Access

Free; Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art workshops, dance performances, and other uplifting pursuits will pop up around Walt Disney Concert Hall, MOCA, and other nearby gems

The art you make, be it a mask, picture, collage, or paper bouquet, doesn't always have to be grand. Your creation simply has to show your personal flair and, just maybe, a little imagination, too.

But artworks made on a grand thoroughfare, one that has "Grand" in its name, often have something special to them.

That's because Grand Avenue in DTLA is home to several stellar arts and culture institutions, the sorts of celebrated spots where classical symphonies, futuristic paintings, inventive installations, and leap-high dance shows reign.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

You won't need to be in a ballet troupe or an opera to swing by the eminent area on Saturday, Oct. 21, for that's when everyone and anyone can stop by to join an art workshop, watch a live music performance, tour one of the performance halls, and soak in the heart-happy splendor of Grand Avenue's many gifts.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access will return over five fun hours, beckoning visitors "to explore, be curious, pop in, and choose their own adventures."

Pop-up art stations are one uplifting feature of the day, but stroll around the museum-lined location and you'll find other diversions. Center Theatre Group, the Museum of Contemporary Art, The Broad, and the Colburn School will all be present during the party, giving guests a bounty of vibrantly vivacious moments of the musical and artistic variety.

No ticket is needed to join, nor do you need to reserve your place; simply head to the Grand Avenue area, near Gloria Molina Grand Park, at 11 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Sweet: There's a Metro station nearby if you'd like to roll in on the rails.