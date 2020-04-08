online learning for kids

Make Cool Stuff, Thanks to Two Bit Circus Foundation

The creative organization is offering free weekday tutorials on house-happy, imagination-building activities.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Two Bit Circus Foundation

What to Know

  • Free livestreams on Twitch
  • 10 a.m. weekdays
  • Coming up: Making Music and Balloon Racers

Your kid? She has some construction paper nearby, and maybe a few jars of glitter, and some old cardboard paper, too.

She's longing to make something nifty, something cool, something to show off to the grandparents on the next video chat.

Two Bit Circus Foundation can help.

The creative organization has been offer livestreams of make-stuff-at-home activities, the sort of hands-on pursuits that keep big-thinking tots busy, and help grow their problem-solving abilities.

The "creative play exercises" are popping up on Twitch each weekday at 10 in the morning. The company behind this awesome venture? It's Vans.

Monterey Apr 7

Monterey Bay Aquarium Has Beautiful Virtual Backgrounds

Stay at Home 8 hours ago

Churro Cheer: Make the Disneyland Classic at Home

A recent project took on catapult creation. But rather than needing large planks of wood and bits of metal, this table-topping catapult only required that its maker use rubber bands, cotton balls, markers, and other around-the-house items.

Coming up? Making Music on April 9 and Balloon Racers on April 10.

Find out more at the Two Bit Circus Foundation site, and clear some space, time, and room to build for your budding, in-house inventors.

This article tagged under:

online learning for kids
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us