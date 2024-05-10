Meet you at the Dig Pit: A new ‘Dino Quest' is ready to roar in Santa Ana

What to Know Dino Quest at Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana

The new experience-centered exhibition opens at the educational museum on May 25, 2024

An interactive fossil excavation site is one of the features of the new exhibit

Springtime delivers so many spectacular sights when you're out and about in nature, but we'll never encounter a Brontosaurus peeking over the blooming treetops or come across the colossal footprint created by a Tyrannosaurus on the roam.

We can, however, enjoy an outing this spring that will bring us closer to these titans of the Jurassic era as well as a host of educational and entertaining activities inspired by dinosaurs.

It's Dino Quest, a "prehistoric immersive adventure" opening at Discovery Cube OC on May 25.

If your aspiring paleontologist makes her way over to the Dig Pit, she'll be able to "unearth a replica T-Rex fossil"; a massive animatronic T-Rex — think 16 feet — will also be on display, along with other life-sized beasties of yore.

Junior Diggers is another engaging area of the display, as is Adapt, Survive, Thrive which is all about the evolutionary journey of the dinosaurs.

"The exhibit also features the very first Quetzalcoatlus to be on permanent display in California. It is one of the most recent Cretaceous specimens discovered and was found along the U.S. Mexico border," shared Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "And we’ll have it here on display at the Cube for all to see!"

“With so much to explore we can’t wait to welcome back our paleontologists-in-training to Dino Quest this summer. This project is $6M and five years in the making, and it’s pretty spectacular!" Joe shared with excitement.

"Along that journey we've worked with so many partners and we're grateful for each and every one of them including the State of California, the California Natural Resources Agency, a number of incredibly talented trades people, artists, special effects teams and our legendary advisor, Jack Horner."

For tickets, dates, and more on this new experience — perfectly timed with the start of summer and new adventures — visit Discovery Cube OC now.