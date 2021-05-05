Mental Health Awareness Month Is the Focus of WERISE 2021

What to Know May is Mental Health Awareness Month

A number of pop-ups are happening around Southern California, including a free Walk for Wellness on May 8

WERISE 2021 "... encourages wellbeing and healing through art, connection, community engagement and creative expression"

Connecting to a sense of wellbeing through the creative arts?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It's a positive pursuit that people across Los Angeles undertake throughout the calendar.

But come May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, a citywide initiative puts further focus on strengthening "... wellbeing and healing through art, connection, community engagement and creative expression."

The program, which includes numerous events?

It's called WERISE 2021. And while this year's slate may be a bit different than in years gone by, there are still numerous happenings to join and the initiative's strong and clear message to embrace.

One such event is coming up on Saturday, May 8 at Magic Johnson Park. It's the Walk for Wellness, a free gathering helmed by artist Sandra de la Loza of Mapache City Projects and LA Routed co-founder Johanna Iraheta.

A peaceful walk (it's self-guided), a "Dance From The Heart" led by the Critical Mass Dance Company, and Gentle Yoga for All Bodies with The Tree Yoga Coop are on the schedule, in addition to other uplifting activities.

While admission is complimentary, you'll want to register ahead of time.

WERISE 2021 is "... a part of a national movement to transform the mental health care system," says a statement on the project's site.

"Using the power of art, performance and creative expression, WHY WE RISE helps break through barriers by defying old assumptions about mental health, combatting stigma and recognizing the role that related social conditions play in the wellbeing of individuals and communities."

To find more about the May-long effort to bring awareness to the topics surrounding mental health, and more pop-ups and events, visit the WHY WE RISE site now.