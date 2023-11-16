Merry morsels aplenty will deck the (dining) halls at Knott's Merry Farm

What to Know Knott's Merry Farm is the seasonal overlay at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Nov. 17-Jan. 7, 2024; Snoopy on ice, a spin on "A Christmas Carol," decorations, and music festoon the calendar

Many guests look forward to the seasonal treats, from turkey balls to funnel cakes

Even if you had the biggest stocking in the world, with the roomiest toe area, and it extended across an especially huge table, you probably couldn't pack all of the tidbits and tasties that regularly appear on the Knott's Merry Farm menu.

This is, after all, not a menu that's tied to a single spot at the venerable theme park; the themed desserts and dinners may be found at a variety of locations around Ghost Town and beyond, though, of course, particular dishes may only be found at certain eateries.

The foods of this seasonal overlay at Knott's Berry Farm are as anticipated as the Snoopy-led shows, carol-cute songs, and warm/fuzzy sights, and plenty of fans return to get their fill of funnel cake, turkey-inspired dishes, bowls of warm pozole, and a variety of colorful beverages.

It's no surprise that the 2023 line-up is large, varied, and bright; peruse just a few of them now while rubbing your tummy, dreaming of sugarplums, or doing a bit of both simultaneously.

Knott's Merry Farm shakes the jingle bells at Knott's Berry Farm from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, 2024.

A caboodle of cuisines and confections is pictured, including the BBQ Classic Turkey Sandwich with All the Trimmings

Baja Taqueria Red Pozole with All the Fixins

Tater bites get the French onion treatment, along with some savory beef.

Candy Cane Lane Brownies and a whole host of tempting desserts, including cupcakes topped with trees.

A German Chocolate Funnel Cake boasts nutty flair and whipped cream lusciousness.

This Turkey Ball is placed atop mashed potatoes and alongside green bean almondine; cranberry and gravy complete the Thanksgiving-ready picture.

The Yellow Snow Funnel Cake, found at Log Ride Funnel, is full of tart and lemon-y tastes.

Rudolph's Chicken, Artichoke, and Spinach Dip Pizza can be found at Sutter's Pizza.

Turkey dinner ingredients meet mac-and-cheese bread bowls and baked potatoes.