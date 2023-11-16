Merry morsels aplenty will deck the (dining) halls at Knott's Merry Farm

What to Know
- Knott's Merry Farm is the seasonal overlay at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park
- Nov. 17-Jan. 7, 2024; Snoopy on ice, a spin on "A Christmas Carol," decorations, and music festoon the calendar
- Many guests look forward to the seasonal treats, from turkey balls to funnel cakes
Even if you had the biggest stocking in the world, with the roomiest toe area, and it extended across an especially huge table, you probably couldn't pack all of the tidbits and tasties that regularly appear on the Knott's Merry Farm menu.
This is, after all, not a menu that's tied to a single spot at the venerable theme park; the themed desserts and dinners may be found at a variety of locations around Ghost Town and beyond, though, of course, particular dishes may only be found at certain eateries.
The foods of this seasonal overlay at Knott's Berry Farm are as anticipated as the Snoopy-led shows, carol-cute songs, and warm/fuzzy sights, and plenty of fans return to get their fill of funnel cake, turkey-inspired dishes, bowls of warm pozole, and a variety of colorful beverages.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
It's no surprise that the 2023 line-up is large, varied, and bright; peruse just a few of them now while rubbing your tummy, dreaming of sugarplums, or doing a bit of both simultaneously.
Knott's Merry Farm shakes the jingle bells at Knott's Berry Farm from Nov. 17 through Jan. 7, 2024.