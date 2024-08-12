Even big cats — mountain lions included — like to chill under beds

What to Know Two orphaned mountain lion cubs found a new home at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo in 2023

The zoo is known for rehabilitating local critters, from owls to raccoons

The zoo shared an adorable photo of mountain lions Holly and Hazel on social media on Aug. 12, 2024

Mountain lions are on our minds, as they often are for so many Southern Californians.

The memory of P-22 stays close to our puma-obsessed hearts while the rise of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills keeps our spirits high.

And if you've been wondering how the two orphaned mountain lion cubs that made headlines in 2023 are doing — the youngsters that went to live at Big Bear Alpine Zoo, a rehabilitation facility known for animal care — the news is sweet: Holly and Hazel have settled into their new digs.

The team behind the animal park frequently features one or both felines on social media on the first day of the week, dubbed "Mountain Lion Mondays."

And the Monday, Aug. 12 snapshot is a cute keeper: It finds Holly and Hazel tucked inside a fairly narrow space, an adorable activity that cats of all sizes do seem to love.

The girls "... still fit under the bed," shared the post.

It's a declaration that proves the time-honored adage that all cat fans know well, one that was observed by people commenting on the furrily fabulous photo: "If it fits, I sits."

Cats do seem to universally adore the area directly beneath a bed no matter how large they are nor how cozy the space.

You can read more about the moving story of Holly and Hazel, their arrival and rehabilitation on the Big Bear Alpine Zoo site.

And, of course, you can visit the zoo when calling upon the San Bernardino Mountains community.

In fact, there are a few special Twilight Safaris coming up later in September and October, if the idea of visiting the animal park around sunset feels particularly bewitching.

Spaces do fill up for the popular limited events, so book your spot soon.