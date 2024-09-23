Happy 105th, Musso & Frank Grill: Fans will celebrate with a free treat

What to Know Musso & Frank Grill

6667 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood

A complimentary chocolate orange mousse cake, made for sharing, will be presented to each table on Sept. 24, 25, and 26

The legendary fine dining destination opened in 1919; today, it is known as the oldest restaurant in Hollywood

Centennials are never especially savory, nor covered with cracked pepper, nor drizzled with chocolate, nor flavored with a splash of vermouth.

But the 100th anniversary of Musso & Frank Grill was something appetizingly amazing: It was a multi-event, decades-spanning celebration of the much-adored, get-dressy dining destination, a fabled place that is known far and wide as "Hollywood's oldest restaurant."

That all took tasty place in 2019 — a photo-rich book debuted in honor of the milestone — but fans are still up for celebratory moments at the Hollywood Boulevard landmark, which, truthfully, happen all of the time.

And yet?

Something special is in the works as the restaurant's 105th anniversary approaches: People dining at the sumptuous steakhouse on Sept. 24, 25, and 26 will be treated to a complimentary and share-ready chocolate orange mousse cake.

The "share-ready" part means your table will be sharing the goodie, which will be emblazoned with "105" as a sweet salute to the big birthday.

For it isn't every day that a restaurant marks a century plus a half-decade, all while keeping to the traditions and tastes that devoted regulars adore.

Those tastes run the gourmet gamut, with grilled chops, fancy salads, and those famous Flannel Cakes tempting Angelenos, and Musso mavens well beyond Los Angeles, back to the red booths.

Oh yes, and those homemade Chicken Pot Pies, a longtime Thursday staple.

Happy 105th, Musso & Frank Grill! Here's to another century, plus five years, of elegant eats and starry suppers.