Pets

Pick up a Pup Cup for National Dog Day

Salt & Straw has a frozen goodie — it's non-dairy — for your BCC (Best Cute Canine).

By Alysia Gray Painter

Salt & Straw

What to Know

  • National Dog Day is August 26
  • Salt & Straw introduced Pup Cups in 2022
  • $3.75 at your local scoop shop; $65 for a $12-pack (shipped nationwide)

Going out for a goodie and also picking up a little snackie-snack for your BCC? It's a tasty tradition for humans who dote upon their Best Canine Cuties.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Not every eatery offers delicious options for our animal pals but Salt & Straw has kept our dog friends in mind for a couple of yummy years now.

And the yummy snackie-snack — and, yes, you really should say "snackie-snack" when discussing special treats for your dogs — that the scoop shop put on its permanent menu comes in a cup for your pup.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

It is, yes, a Pup Cup, a frozen treat that has a flavor made for Fidos: Apple & Carrots w/ Sweet Potato Ribbons.

The non-dairy ice cream? It's a "smooth coconut," and it is created, like all of the Pup Cup's add-ins, from the "same high quality, human-grade ingredients" that the company swirls into its artisanal ice creams.

A single Pup Cup, bought a Salt & Straw scoop shop, is $3.75. If you'd like to ship it, and it can be shipped nationwide, a 12-pack is $65.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Theater 2 hours ago

The world premiere of ‘Memnon' opens at the Getty Villa in September

Art and Culture 24 hours ago

The ‘demurest' destination in town? The Huntington takes the crown

National Dog Day is Aug. 26, which is a Monday in 2024.

Dogs surely don't get the Monday blues like people are apt to get, though maybe they do, just a bit, if that's the day when their humans return to work each week.

If you're seeking a celebratory way to spoil them, and, yes, pick up a fancy scoop of something gooey and good for yourself, swing by your local Salt & Straw and pick up a Pup Cup.

Then, let the licking commence. Pup Cups may make your dog's whiskers especially sweet and even creamy for an hour or two, but we can't imagine your little one will mind all that much.

This article tagged under:

Pets
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us