Pick up a Pup Cup for National Dog Day

What to Know National Dog Day is August 26

Salt & Straw introduced Pup Cups in 2022

$3.75 at your local scoop shop; $65 for a $12-pack (shipped nationwide)

Going out for a goodie and also picking up a little snackie-snack for your BCC? It's a tasty tradition for humans who dote upon their Best Canine Cuties.

Not every eatery offers delicious options for our animal pals but Salt & Straw has kept our dog friends in mind for a couple of yummy years now.

And the yummy snackie-snack — and, yes, you really should say "snackie-snack" when discussing special treats for your dogs — that the scoop shop put on its permanent menu comes in a cup for your pup.

It is, yes, a Pup Cup, a frozen treat that has a flavor made for Fidos: Apple & Carrots w/ Sweet Potato Ribbons.

The non-dairy ice cream? It's a "smooth coconut," and it is created, like all of the Pup Cup's add-ins, from the "same high quality, human-grade ingredients" that the company swirls into its artisanal ice creams.

A single Pup Cup, bought a Salt & Straw scoop shop, is $3.75. If you'd like to ship it, and it can be shipped nationwide, a 12-pack is $65.

National Dog Day is Aug. 26, which is a Monday in 2024.

Dogs surely don't get the Monday blues like people are apt to get, though maybe they do, just a bit, if that's the day when their humans return to work each week.

If you're seeking a celebratory way to spoil them, and, yes, pick up a fancy scoop of something gooey and good for yourself, swing by your local Salt & Straw and pick up a Pup Cup.

Then, let the licking commence. Pup Cups may make your dog's whiskers especially sweet and even creamy for an hour or two, but we can't imagine your little one will mind all that much.