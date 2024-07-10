‘Ice Cream Alley' will soon melt hearts at Smorgasburg LA

What to Know Ice Cream Alley at Smorgasburg LA

Sundays, July 21 through Sept. 1, 2024 at ROW DTLA in the Arts District

Free entry to the outdoor marketplace; food and drink are additional

Rippled, packed with miniature marshmallows, or loaded with fudgy bits: Ice cream is an infinite foodstuff.

Or if it is not exactly infinite, then ice cream is a goodie that easily wears 10,000 gooey guises, though that number is surely low.

This makes National Ice Cream Day one of the coolest occasions on the calendar, and while you might be tempted to break out a calculator to figure out all of the ways you can enjoy an ice cream cone — vanilla, with sprinkles, and two cherries, plus a swirl of caramel — your best bet is to simply land where there is a lot of ice cream for sale.

Smorgasburg LA is that place each and every year when Ice Cream Alley returns. It's the marketplace's annual celebration of artisanal, unique, and yummy scoops, and it will be back in 2024 on July 21.

No calculator or calendar is required to tell you what that date sweetly signifies: It's National Ice Cream Day.

But don't be blue if you've got a National Ice Cream Day party to attend (and surely people do throw such parties, or should): Ice Cream Alley will stick around Smorgasburg LA over several Sundays, from July 21 through Sept. 1.

Past lickables at this hot-weather lark have included fancy flavors from the beloved McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, a Santa Barbara staple, Wanderlust's ice cream sandwiches, and chimney cakes from Sweet n' Hollow.

What will 2024 hold, vendor-wise, at Ice Cream Alley? Keep tabs on Smorgasburg LA's social pages as National Ice Cream Day grows ever closer and the delectable possibilities begin to flower.

So really and truly, is ice cream an infinite food?

Well, no, but trying a variety of well-made flavors over several summer Sundays feels like a palate-pleasing plan of the highest and nummiest order.

Make a gooey go of it at Ice Cream Alley, starting July 21.