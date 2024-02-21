National Margarita Day 2024 will boast deals, dinners, and margaritas served in glass boots

What to Know National Margarita Day is Feb. 22

SOL Mexican Cocina will have House Margaritas for $7 (frozen or on the rocks); House Margaritas at Solita's Tacos & Margaritas are $5 each

An Indian-Mexican dinner, in honor of National Margarita Day, is set for ADYA in Anaheim; a Tamarind Margarita is one of the inventive menu's stars

It might seem that a food holiday involving a certain salt-rimmed, lime-lovely, tequila-centered sip should happen in May, or at least during a warm time of year.

But mavens of margaritas know that the flavorful libation receives its holiday honors in February, a chilly month when toastier beverages spring to mind.

Let's concede that National Margarita Day is well-placed on the calendar: The days are already feeling longer, if not fully Cinco-like, and we're ready for a sip that is both sweet and convivial.

ADYA in Anaheim will pay tribute to National Margarita Day with a one-night-only dinner on Feb. 22. The celebratory dinner will draw its inspiration from Indian and Mexican cooking; dishes will include Jackfruit Vindaloo, Camote Chaat, and Barbocoa Lamb Curry.

And the margarita on the menu at the Anaheim Packing House event? Yummy: It's tamarind, a piquant and fruit-forward twist on the classic.

Margs in Boots is returning to HomeState just in time for National Margarita Day. The one-day-only event will feature glasses shaped like boots, a nod to HomeState's Texas roots. Your drink? It's $19, and you get to keep your boot-iful glass.

Find HomeState in Pasadena, Highland Park, and other vibrant neighborhoods around the city.

SOL Mexican Cocina, which has locations in Newport Beach, Irvine, and Playa Vista, will price its House Margarita for $7 on Feb. 22 — get it frozen or on the rocks — while the House Margaritas at Solita's Tacos & Margaritas will be $5 (the Cadillac Margarita is $8 on National Margarita Day).

Find Solita's in Long Beach, Huntington Beach, and a few other Southern California locations.

Your favorite taqueria might be offering a special on margaritas on Feb. 22, or an interesting concoction made just for the holiday, so be sure to check your go-to restaurant's social pages for more information.