New goodies add cosmic kick to Disneyland's ‘May the 4th' line-up

What to Know Disneyland's 'May the 4th Foodie Guide' features "Star Wars"-inspired foods and novelties available starting May 4, 2024; dates may vary, so consult the guide

A Grinning Loth-cat Souvenir Mug and other galactic finds will soon be available at select resort locations

"Season of the Force" at the Anaheim destination boasts a light show, special merchandise, and more; a Disneyland Park ticket and reservation are required

Guessing what our third or fourth most urgent question might be after setting down on a new planet, once we fully inquire about spacesuits and terrain?

"What's the food like?" is what we'll more likely ask. We want to know if this particular planet appeals to the palate and if the vibe of the local vittles is on point.

Reaching Disneyland Resort is much easier than exiting our earthly stratosphere, of course: You'll only need to set your space saucer down in Anaheim, where "Season of the Force" is currently summoning Jedi eager to celebrate all things "Star Wars."

May 4, or May the Fourth, is the reason behind the annual happening, which includes light shows, special merchandise, and, yes, treats themed to the world of droids, Wookiees, and Force-filled flavor.

The galactic goodies are live on the Season of the Force Foodie Guide, with some just-revealed entries attracting our laser-like focus.

The Shaaken Beef with Tatooine Bounty with peppers, onions, and crispy kale is one newly announced offering; you'll find it at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo in Galaxy's Edge from May 4 through Aug. 22, 2024 (and, yep, mobile ordering is available).

Check out the upcoming eats on this page, which also spotlights new novelties like The Grinning Loth-cat Souvenir Mug, which "(i)ncludes guava coconut milk with basil crystals." This feline find is available at Oga's Cantina but there are more "Star Wars"-inspired buys and bites to enjoy.

Just check the dates and availability before turning your Tauntaun in the direction of Disneyland Resort.

And if you're eager to know what Season of the Force foods are taking flight before May 4? There's a foodie guide for that inquiry, too.

The Kinyenian Topato pie at Kat Saka's Kettle includes "(c)urry-spiced potatoes, mixed vegetables, and mint chutney"