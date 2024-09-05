The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade unveiled its twinkly 2024 theme

What to Know The 116th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Dec. 18-22, 2024

"Christmas Across the Decades" is the 2024 theme; the event received almost 200 submissions

Free to see from dozens of water-close spots; you can opt to book a place on a nearby boat or a restaurant reservation, though, if you prefer

Early September is, well, early-September-ing, which means thermometers across Southern California are pushing into the toasty territory of three-digit-ville.

It's not a surprise to anyone who has called the region home for more than a few years; we are experiencing a time of year that is distinctly un-fall-ish, even though autumn foods and decorations are now popping up in various stores.

Still, December is just three months away, hard as it might be to believe, and one of the final month's most festive events is gearing up for its spectacular 116th sail.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The "sail" is a big hint as to the event in question, as is the fact that this panache-packed Pacific party has been around for well over a century: It's the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade we're feeling glittery about on what will be one of the hottest days of 2024.

The famous procession, which incorporates lighting, pyrotechnics, music, and other dazzling additions, revealed its time-spanning 2024 theme on Sept. 4: It's "Christmas Across the Decades," giving those boat buffs plenty of inspiration ahead of festooning their masts and decks.

Nindie Berumen, a fan of the on-the-water whimsy, suggested the winning theme.

"I started thinking about what it was that inspired me to pick this theme and the main reason is because I feel styles have been so recycled lately and how it's awesome each generation dips into the past to inspire their current style."

"Every decade is so much fun to celebrate, but the one thing that always ties us all together no matter what decade each person relates to is Christmas."

"The joy of celebrating the Christmas season always brings all ages together and now the results of it all can be displayed in five fantastic nights and one big party to celebrate Christmas across the decades!"

The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade wends along a 14-mile route, with all sizes of ships, and dinghies, participating. Decorations run the glittery gamut and costumed revelers are a common sight, in addition to full-sized reindeer sculptures, oversized ornaments, sparkly snowmen, and other baubles of the season.

The parade is free to see from several points around the water — there are around 50 viewing spots, share organizers — but many parade regulars opt for a restaurant reservation or close-up viewing from a nearby boat, which usually requires a ticket.