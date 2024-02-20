Now pulling into Los Angeles Union Station: A year brimming with 85th-anniversary energy

What to Know The celebrated train hub opened in May 1939

"A year of festivities" is ebulliently underway, with music, architecture tours, and more on the line-up

Union Station-inspired merchandise will soon be available, thanks to a collaboration with Merch Motel

The Mission Moderne icon of Alameda Street has been a beacon for travelers for nearly 85 years, beckoning people in search of a train, bus, or a little architectural inspiration.

Well, not so little: Los Angeles Union Station's colossal clocktower is one of the wonders of the city, as is its enduring commitment to keeping travelers on time and on track, literally.

To honor its 85th anniversary — the station debuted in May 1939 — fans of the world-famous destination can expect a host of cultural events over the months soon to come and some nifty new merchandise, too.

"Los Angeles Union Station is thrilled to welcome and encourage Angelenos to join us for dancing, music, films and more in celebration of our 85th anniversary," said Susie Vance, Director of Marketing for Morlin Asset Management c/o Los Angeles Union Station.

"Since May 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has been so much more than the connector between physical communities in the West — it has also been the meeting ground for cultural exchange, art and celebration building connection between the diverse communities of people who call Los Angeles home."

"Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life" will screen on Feb. 23; the visual artist will chat with local writer Alissa Walker, too.

Other happenings on the schedule include the live tunes of "Jazz Tracks," architectural tours during Doors Open California, and a special partnership with Merch Motel, a quirky company that creates retro pins and stickers inspired by some of Southern California's best-loved structures.

Keep an eye on the Union Station site for all of the anniversary doings still to come in 2024, a banner year for a beautiful and important building.