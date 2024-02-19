This Glendale landmark will host a Victorian-inspired Easter egg hunt

What to Know A Victorian Easter Egg Hunt

The Doctors House Museum in Glendale

$10-$15; March 24; advance tickets are required (this event does sell out)

Egg rolls, egg hunts, egg crafts, egg decorating, egg breakfasts, egg everything: The world gets especially eggified as Easter grows closer, with all sorts of egg-centered activities and outings popping up hither and yon.

But only a few places give us a spunky look at the notalgic practices of past springtimes, when marionettes, hand-churned ice cream treats, and a host of sweet sights festooned the holiday.

The Doctors House Museum in Glendale will explore these adorable activities and offerings on Saturday, March 24 during A Victorian Easter Egg Hunt.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Popular, this pre-Easter treat most definitely is: It has sold out in past years, so be sure to get your tickets ahead of time, if you'd like to hop-hop-hop over to this joyful happening.

While the hunt is the main draw for many tots, meeting the Easter Bunny is an exciting part of the sunny day, too. Even if there are clouds, the whole wholesome affair is sunny in its outlook, a spunky spirit that pervades all of the plucky pastimes on the itinerary.

Good to know before you go?

Kids should arrive with their own baskets if they'd like to look for eggs. Also, the opportunity to picnic around the lovely landmark — the abode is known for its picturesque outdoor areas — is also part of the spring-centered splendor. Be sure to pack yours before making your way to the handsome home.

Tickets run $10-$15; find yours now, then start planning what parasol, suit, hat, or ribbon-bedecked basket will play a part in your opulent outfit.