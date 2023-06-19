OC Fair carnival tickets and wristbands are on sale (but not for long)

What to Know 2023 OC Fair in Costa Mesa

July 14-Aug. 13 (select dates); advance admission is required

$44 carnival wristband pre-sale is on through July 14; use the one-day wristbands on Wednesdays and Thursdays for "unlimited rides and two free games"

There's a reason that a carnival midway figures so prominently in the American mythos, in our classic plays, major blockbusters, and award-winning books: It's a step toward another way of living, another time, an imaginative way of existing, even for just an hour or two.

After all, where else do oversized stuffed dinosaurs, blinking lights, bursts of laughter, the haunting sounds of the calliope, and stick-based fried treats hold so much sway?

Finding that dreamlike midway is another matter unless, of course, you know that Costa Mesa has long been home to one, at least for one month come the middle of July.

And the middle of July is coming, along with the 2023 OC Fair, a sparkly spectacular that includes big concerts, adorable animals, foods galore, and, yes, all sorts of quintessential carnival pursuits.

If this is your favorite part of the festival, be cheered: One-day carnival wristbands, which are good on a Wednesday or Thursday during the 2023 event, are on sale.

Score yours for $44 through July 14 — it goes up to $49 after that — and pick the Wednesday or Thursday you'd like to swing by the extravaganza. (Fair admission will be separate and should be purchased in advance.)

"The one-day wristbands can be used Wednesday and Thursday, and include unlimited rides and two free games. Guests can ride and play from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.," shares the fair's team.

If you want to go the Carnival FunPass route, which features either 50 or 100 tickets, you can, sweet. And you can still save through the opening of the fair (the passes are 20% off through July 14).

For all of your carnival-based options ahead of the fair opening, visit the site. And knowing what various rides and attractions cost? That's also solid information to have if you plan on spending plenty of time around the glowing, thrill-filled, oh-so-popular rides and games.

But whatever you choose, be sure to purchase your OC Fair admission ahead of time; advance tickets will be required.