Just announced: OC Fair's 2025 theme has a bright and ‘Happy' outlook

What to Know OC Fair 2025 at the OC Fair & Event Center

Costa Mesa

July 18 through Aug. 17, 2025 (select dates)

"Find Your Happy" is the 2025 theme; the long-running county fair announced its theme on Sept. 27, 2024

Ticket, concert, vendor, and competition information will be shared on the OC Fair's site in the coming months

Do we detect the golden scent of corn dogs and deep-fried Oreos wafting on the autumn wind?

We just might, for September is the time when the OC Fair team turns its gaze to the coming summer and all of the midway-merry, animal-adorable, super-snacky fare that will captivate us starting in the middle of July.

For colossal county fairs like this popular extravaganza, which runs most days from mid-July to mid-August at the OC Fair & Event Center, take oodles of planning, foresight, and giddy-up-and-go spirit.

And that let's-get-this-started spirit is in full and festive view as of Sept. 27: The OC Fair just revealed that the 2025 theme for the month-long party is "Find Your Happy," a fitting and upbeat outlook for the outsized celebration.

"There is nothing that brings us more joy than putting on the annual OC Fair and seeing the smiles and memories that this amazing event provides for the community," said OC Fair Board Chair Nick Kovacevich.

"I know that next summer people from all over Southern California will 'find their happy' at the Fair."

Ticket and pass information, details about vendor applications, and competition forms will become available at the OC Fair web site in the coming months.