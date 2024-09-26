Things to do this weekend: ‘La Feria de los Moles' at Gloria Molina Grand Park

What to Know La Feria de los Moles

Gloria Molina Grand Park

Sept. 28 and 29, 2024

Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry is free; food and drink is additional

17th Annual La Feria de los Moles: This delicious DTLA festival, billed as the "largest annual festival of Mexican gastronomy in the United States," takes place over two tasty days at Gloria Molina Grand Park (do check the hours; the Saturday fun begins mid-afternoon). Entry is free to the Sept. 28-29 event, a dazzling array of mole dishes will be available for purchase, and a mole ofrenda will serve as a seasonal centerpiece.

Pumpkin patches, arise: Two major pumpkin-themed scenes — and by major, we do mean these farm-fun delights have a bevy of wholesome activities in addition to patch-based pumpkin browsing — are opening as September ends: The Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark and the Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest. Both events are ticketed, so check dates and details before you giddy up.

"Nights of the Jack" opens: There are some pumpkin-laden locations that are not about browsing for the best pumpkin; rather, you're there to admire the glow of well-carved squashes expertly placed in dazzling displays. Make for King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for this atmospheric evening whimsy, then stroll by thousands of ghoulish and gleeful gourds. Treats for sale, photo spots, and other fetching draws are woven through this whimsy, which begins Sept. 27.

Pizza Day at Smorgasburg LA: Several pie-perfecting specialists will swing by ROW DTLA on Sunday, Sept. 29 for this piquant celebration. Traditional slices will be available for purchase as well as innovative spins on the sauce-topped superstar (think breakfast pizza and an array of offbeat toppings). Entry to the outdoor food market is free, food and drink are additional, there's a beer garden, and, oh yes, your pooch should stay at home.

The Cat Ambassador of Heritage Square: The Victorian buildings just off Arroyo Parkway have long caught the attention of passersby, but Belle Boy, the handsome feline that called the historical destination home for well over a decade, captured hearts. The museum recently said goodbye to its beloved "cat ambassador" but fans can attend a Sept. 28 fest in his honor. Cat adoptions, house tours, and more are on the roster. Tickets? Get yours now.