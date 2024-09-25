Pizza Day at LA Smorgasburg will boast toothsome slices galore

What to Know Pizza Day at Smorgasburg LA, co-presented by Gozney

Sunday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROW DTLA at 777 Alameda

Free entry; food and drink are additional

DJs, Micheladas, craft beers, and shopping, too, complete the scene

So this is how we're getting prepped for National Pizza Month, which is also known as "October" in some places: By finding those festive events that are sauce-luscious, crust-crunchable, and cheese-forward in all of the tummy-filling ways.

Locating such snackable scenes isn't too hard in September, a month that boasts both National Cheese Pizza Day (that was Sept. 5) and New York's Feast of San Gennaro, a world-famous event that boasts oodles of excellent authentic pies.

We're wrapping up the nummy ninth month, though, at ROW DTLA, where Smorgasburg LA, that free-to-enter food-stravaganza will be paying tribute to all sorts of melty, saucy, munchable Triangles of Wonder.

Well, triangles and classic squares, too: Pizza Day will feature a host of creative pizza pros air-twirling all sorts of interesting noshables. Both offbeat offerings and a solid line-up of traditional pies will be available, so your pizza pleasures should be amply addressed.

Pizza Day is sliding out of the oven at Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, Sept. 29 and entry to the airy alfresco foodie fest is, as always, free.

Pop-up participants at the toothsome 2024 to-do include Badmaash — look for Butter Chicken Pizza, oh delish, and Lamb Kebab Pizza, too — and Bocca Bocca Pizza, where a Spicy Salami Pizza will be the piquant star.

And if you're seeking "Grandma square slices," the kind of iconic four-sided wonders that you enjoyed when you were a pizza-obsessed kid, head for regular vendor Quarantine Pizza.

You can find more non-pizza-fied delicacies beyond the pies, triangles, and squares. Chunky cookies, Japanese soufflé pancakes, and other meal-completing confections will also be for sale around the market.

Entry is free, pups should stay open, and a Gozney pizza oven demo — Gozney is co-presenting the event — is also on the roster.