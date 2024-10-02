Huntington Beach

Fasten your seat belts. The Pacific Air Show returns to Huntington Beach

This weekend, aerobatic demonstrations take off with on-sand entertainment, signing sessions, beach bars and much more.

By Sahana Patel

Pacific Air Show Gallery

The Southern California skies will showcase the Pacific Air Show, the largest attended airshow in the U.S., this weekend.

The event takes place right on the water's edge of Huntington Beach from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Sky’s the limit when it comes to the performances featuring the distinguished U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Para-Commandos, an aerial parachute demonstration team, several civilian aviators, and dozens more performers. 

The world's most advanced fighter jet, the F-22 Raptor, will also take flight.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Huntington Beach Aug 28

A bowl with beaters arrives before the cake at this Huntington Beach restaurant

animals Jun 21

Top dogs compete at canine sports contests in Huntington Beach

The event will hit the sky at 10:00 a.m. And the gates to the event will open at 9 a.m., but spectators are encouraged to get to Show Center early as parking is limited.  

Tickets start at $30 for a single day and $60 for a three-day pass. See here to purchase tickets to the Pacific Air Show.

The airshow recommends general admission ticket holders to bring chairs, blankets, and an umbrella.

This article tagged under:

Huntington Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us