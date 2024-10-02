The Southern California skies will showcase the Pacific Air Show, the largest attended airshow in the U.S., this weekend.

The event takes place right on the water's edge of Huntington Beach from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6.

Sky’s the limit when it comes to the performances featuring the distinguished U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Para-Commandos, an aerial parachute demonstration team, several civilian aviators, and dozens more performers.

The world's most advanced fighter jet, the F-22 Raptor, will also take flight.

The event will hit the sky at 10:00 a.m. And the gates to the event will open at 9 a.m., but spectators are encouraged to get to Show Center early as parking is limited.

Tickets start at $30 for a single day and $60 for a three-day pass. See here to purchase tickets to the Pacific Air Show.

The airshow recommends general admission ticket holders to bring chairs, blankets, and an umbrella.