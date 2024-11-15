Panda Inn unveils its newly renovated Pasadena flagship restaurant

What to Know Panda Inn

3488 Foothill Boulevard in Pasadena

The flagship restaurant opened in 1973; it just enjoyed its first renovation in almost two decades

The Panda Restaurant Group eatery "... paved the way for the creation of Panda Express, known today as the largest Asian dining concept in the United States"

The restaurant reopened Nov. 15, 2024

Honey Walnut Shrimp, Hot & Sour Soup, Mongolian Beef: Generations of devoted foodies around Pasadena, and across the San Gabriel Valley and Southern California, have found their delicious and authentic must-order dish at the Panda Inn.

The flagship restaurant celebrated 50 years in 2023, a milestone that often means exciting things are brewing.

And so they were: A large-scale renovation is now complete, meaning fans can return to the Foothill Boulevard eatery for all of those delicious Chinese dishes they've long adored.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

For many fans, those dishes have been a part of their lives for many years now.

"Founded in 1973 by Andrew Cherng and his father, Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, Panda Inn quickly became a beloved destination for original Chinese cuisine, shaped by the family's culinary influences from Yangzhou, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States," shares the restaurant team.

Some of the just-introduced features to look forward to as the Panda Inn enjoys its official reopening on Nov. 15?

A new sushi bar, with delicacies like King Salmon Carpaccio, garden seating, and a warm, legacy-minded design that pays thoughtful to the family journey behind this cherished restaurant.

"Panda Inn is a living tribute to my family, honoring the legacy of my father and those who came before us," said Andrew Cherng, Co-Founder and CEO of Panda Restaurant Group.

"With this reopening, we begin a new chapter that celebrates not only our heritage but also how the community has embraced us. It's a renewed opportunity to share the flavors and values that have defined Panda Inn from the start."

Along with the timeless meals that have been a part of the Panda Inn story for decades, there are fresh offerings to consider, including Yangzhou Shredded Tofu, Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, and several other debuting selections.

Even as new dishes join the restaurant's longtime favorites, the family-centered story of Panda Inn stands strong.

The venerable eatery "... is a son's tribute to his father, a love letter to loyal patrons, and the American dream realized," reads an uplifting note on the restaurant's site.

"It is where heritage meets innovation, and the warmth of family embraces you with every bite."