Join an Olympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party in Culver City

What to Know Culver City's Olympic Closing Ceremony Watch Party

Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Town Steps at The Culver Plaza

Activities begin at 6 p.m.; the program starts at 7 p.m.

Call it an all-around-the-world neighborly experience, a communal happening that has a way of prompting spontaneous chats, starting conversations, and creating a shared memory among strangers.

It's the Olympics, of course, the thrill-filled, gasps-aplenty athletic and artistic spectacular which is now beginning to near its conclusion.

If you've been seeking a local spot to bask in the global community created by the Paris games, and to send off the epic extravaganza in grand fashion, head for the Town Steps at Culver Plaza on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Yep, that's in Culver City, and, for sure, the evening is all about savoring the emotion and pomp of the Olympic Closing Ceremony in a winning way. And a large way, too: The 20-foot screen is LED, bringing the bigness and brightness of the bash to us in a vibrant, wish-we-could-be-there manner.

Activities will start off the evening at 6 p.m. — think games and tunes — while the program will kick off at 7:30.

The plaza is close to several Culver City eateries, too, if you'd like to arrive early for dinner.

More mondo watch-together to-dos are popping up around Southern California this weekend, with a gathering set to take place on The Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 10.

This isn't about the Closing Ceremony, keep in mind; the free event is all about cheering for TEAM USA. Soccer, breaking, basketball, and track & field are in the spotlight, and, for sure, some local athletes will be competing.

If you want to view the Closing Ceremony from home or with a friend, here are some helpful details on how to watch.