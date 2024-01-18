Pasadena got a New York Times shout-out; now Visit Pasadena is playfully tsking doubters

What to Know Pasadena, California was included in the famous "52 Places to Go" list from the New York Times, a lofty line-up that includes several international destinations

The Southern California city was the only California entry on the 2024 roster

After a story in the SFGate said that Pasadena was "somehow" selected for the celebrated list, Visit Pasadena cheekily responded on social media

You never really know where the next "which California city is best?" contretemps will flare up, but the latest quibble — and it is quite a quirky quibble, mind you — began on the East Coast, of all places.

At the New York Times, to be specific, which is behind the widely read "52 Places to Go" feature, a year-starting staple for many globetrotting adventurers.

And January 2024 delivered some rosy news for a certain San Gabriel Valley city: Pasadena was included on the "52 Places to Go in 2024" list, the only California city to make the iconic newspaper's remarkable roster.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Pasadena is, of course, petal-deep in what might be confidently called its busiest month: The 135th annual Rose Parade had only just wrapped when the news broke in early January while Cheeseburger Week, a juicy January-ending celebration, is still on the way.

But having plenty on its plate didn't stop Pasadena, and various Pasadena-championing outfits, from sharing the good word on social media.

So when a story popped up on the SFGate on Jan. 9 with the headline "Pasadena, Calif., somehow considered a must-visit travel destination by the NY Times," Visit Pasadena took the opportunity to break out a merrily delivered rebuttal.

The tourism organization posted a rollicking reel on Jan. 17, sharing author Farley Elliott's story and the reasons listed to love Pasadena, from its excellent art venues to easy public transportation to the wide variety of restaurants, including the city's numerous Vietnamese and Chinese gems.

The inclusion of "u mad, bro?" in the Visit Pasadena reel was a cheerfully cheeky inquiry, while a heartfelt call to "Come Visit and See for Yourself!" implored anyone who'd love to know why the Crown City was included on the NY Times list to stop by and explore.

By the by, the "52 Places to Go" list arrived just a couple of weeks after a major Vogue spotlight shone upon the history-filled hamlet, mentioning its excellent shopping and cultural offerings.

"Make no mistake: Pasadena is decidedly uncool," starts the admiring December 2023 essay.

Will being named one of the "52 Places to Go" up the Crown City's cool factor?

Stay tuned, and stay tuned to social media, where those besotted with the venerable, mountain-close burg are having a bit of high-spirited fun with all of the praise heaped upon Pasadena in recent weeks.