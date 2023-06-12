Pasadena Heritage's beloved ‘Bridge Party' returns after a five-year hiatus

What to Know Bridge Party 2023, presented by Pasadena Heritage

Saturday, July 15 from 6 to 11:30 p.m.

$30 member; $35 non-member; children ages 12 and under are free

The Golden State is fabulously festooned with celebrated spans, those pretty passages that take vehicles, and pedestrians across canyons, rivers, and sizable swaths of the ocean.

The Bixby Bridge, that beautiful Big Sur behemoth, is a longtime favorite of many Californians, as well as those photographers and movie-makers who are besotted with its Pacific-close placement.

And just a bit further north, there is that enduring icon that wears a stunning International Orange coat year-round, the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco's loveliest and largest piece of jewelry.

We also have our choice of incredible cross-overs in Southern California, with one of the oldest and most storied sitting high over the Arroyo Seco just as you enter Pasadena from the west.

It's the Colorado Street Bridge, another frequently seen movie star, and its annual celebration, the Bridge Party, is returning after a half-decade hiatus.

This is the bash that's right on the bridge, by the way, so, yep: It'll be closed to cars but fully open to foot traffic for over five hours on the evening of July 15.

Pasadena Heritage is the organization behind the event, which will feature live music, activities for kids, and elegant autos on display.

As for local foodie favorites in delicious attendance? Mijares Mexican Restaurant will be there, and a number of other Crown City gems.

Kids who are aged 12 and under may attend for free.

"All proceeds support the mission of Pasadena Heritage to identify, preserve and protect the historic, architectural and cultural resources of the City of Pasadena," shares the event site.

Of course, you can saunter along the bridge whenever you like, that's the pedestrian sidewalks, but savoring a sunset from a high-up local landmark, among other revelers, while traffic is stopped for a few hours, feels like a sweet and civic-minded plan for a mid-July Saturday night.

Tickets are available via Pasadena Heritage.