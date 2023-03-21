Peafowl Get Their Own Party at SoCal's Peafowl-iest Place, LA Arboretum

What to Know Peacock Day 2023 is on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia

Included with paid admission; a peacock-themed photo booth, crafts, a guided walk, and more

There are so many incredible critters on our planet, but only a few regularly influence our clothing choices, our decorating styles, and the hues that so dazzlingly dominate many of our homes.

Look to the peafowl, the regal inspiration behind "peacock blue," the rich color that has been featured in so many textiles, furniture fabrics, and whimsical wallpapers over the centuries.

Our continuing obsession with peacocking up our own nests is an enduring tribute to how besotted humans remain with these remarkable birds.

We're enamored with their bold beauty, their ear-catching call, that confident strut, and how a peacock can raise its tail feathers, almost instantly, and create a fabulous fan.

The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden has long been a must-visit spot to see peacockery in all of its iridescent awesomeness, something that can be admired, and heard, every day the Arcadia destination is open.

But when spring starts?

The sylvan landmark honors its peafowl with a merry midday party, an effervescent event that gives humans a chance to learn more about these large birds, the decades-old roles they've played within the garden, and to have a little feathery fun, too.

The Peacock Day pursuits, which will shake their tail feathers on March 25, are included with admission.

Think crafts, face painting, a photo booth (it is complimentary), a guided walk covering "Peacock 101," and other activities that a peafowl fan might describe as claw-fully cool.

A Peacock Churro, which will be adorned "with beautiful sugar crystals in the colors of peacocks," will also be for sale.

And if you have a youngster who wants to cosplay as one of these beak-rocking beauties? That's encouraged, too.

Will you wear peacock blue in honor of the outdoor event? Perhaps a blue-green sunhat, dress, or jacket?

It's such a sublime shade, one that many of us include in our wardrobes and regularly rock when warmer weather is in view.

Strutting proudly while you wear peacock blue clothing is up to you, of course, but plenty of humans are understandably inspired to do so, thanks to the insta-confidence such a happy hue brings.