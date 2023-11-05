Peek inside Disneyland's reimagined ‘Adventureland Treehouse'

What to Know The Adventureland Treehouse opens at Disneyland Resort on Nov. 10, 2023

The large "tree" features festive new theming, including a kitchen and music room

A Disneyland ticket and reservation are required

Leafy and light-of-heart, the colossal "tree" that has stood at the heart of Disneyland Park's Adventureland for over six decades has long been a dazzling and quirky draw for theme park guests.

Now the venerable attraction has "resprouted" as the Adventureland Treehouse with several nostalgic nods to the theme park icon's origin story which drew from Walt Disney's "Swiss Family Robinson," the 1960 live-action film.

Disneyland Park shared a few interior photographs, as well as a video, on Nov. 3, 2023.

The Adventureland Treehouse will open on Nov. 10, inviting guests to roam several whimsical and well-appointed rooms, including the mother's music den, an instrument-filled nook, and an astronomy-themed loft for the daughter.

Exploring the attraction is included with park admission; keep in mind that you'll also need a reservation, too, to visit Disneyland Park.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort Paying tribute to the original treehouse that Walt Disney and his Imagineers built in 1962 for the movie "Swiss Family Robinson," the Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson will open in a fresh, new way Nov. 10, 2023, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The twin brothers have packed their room with an impossibly large collection of plants and animals, all living in harmony with one another. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The daughter's astronomer's loft reflects her affinity for tracking stars, planets and comets with her many telescopes. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)