Peeps Doughnuts Return to Randy's (but They'll Hop Away Soon)

What to Know Through April 9, 2023

Randy's Donuts (Inglewood, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and several other locations around Southern California)

$3.75 each; check ahead to make sure your local shop has the goodies in stock

Candy-coated eggs, pastel almonds, and those oversized chocolate rabbits that may or may not be hollow inside?

There are as many types of Easter-inspired treats as pieces of brightly-hued grass filling the bottom of a traditional basket.

Finding your festive spring snack can be as easy as determining when on the holiday you'd like to snack (morning, afternoon, or evening).

And when it comes to doughnuts? "All-day snacking" is the generally observed rule here, even if they're iconically associated with the earlier part of the day.

You can add to your Easter buffet by hopping by your local Randy's Donuts — indeed, there are several locations now, though the original shop in Inglewood, with its rooftop doughnut, still draws longtime fans — and picking up a few of the popular Peep-topped doughnuts.

These Peepful pastries are now available through Sunday, April 9 — that's Easter in 2023 — but you'll want to check and make sure your local Randy's has the photo-ready snackables in stock, because they're known to disappear faster than a chocolate bunny's ears.

The ears are, of course, the part of the cute confection that most people tend to bite first. (We're simply the messenger here.)

If you're not a Peeps person, there are other intriguing Easter-themed eats around town, from the carrot cake crumb loaf at Porto's Bakery & Cafe to the pretty pink, green, and yellow conchitas at La Monarcha Bakery.