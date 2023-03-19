Now Hopping: A Sunny Springtime Easter Festival in Moorpark

What to Know Springtime Easter Festival at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

March 18 through April 10; weekend admission must be purchased in advance, including Friday, April 7

$16 weekend, $12 weekday

We're so close to fully and festively jumping into springtime, even as rain droplets — many, many rain droplets — keep our skies soggy and our sweaters in heavy rotation.

But finding places already honoring the warmer, bloomier days soon to come isn't too difficult, especially if you know those spots that have long embraced the gifts of the outdoors.

Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark is one such breezy destination, an oft-sunny spot known for its Pick-Your-Own crops, its beautiful, baa-tiful Animal Center, and, when seasonal festivals pop up, a host of uplifting activities.

And one such seasonal celebration is now in the spring swing: It's the Springtime Easter Festival, which is now hop-hop-hopping daily through Monday, April 10.

Something that's essential to consider, especially in these cloud-heavy periods that will come to define March 2023?

If the day is especially drenched, you'll want to make sure the farm is open. It can shutter when soaked, which is understandable, so check ahead before making the journey to Moorpark.

Also from the "plan ahead" file: You'll need to purchase weekend admission in advance, as well as tickets for Friday, April 7.

But once you've arrived on a drier day, with that advance ticket in hand (if you're there on a weekend), oh what joy: You'll find a veritable Easter basket packed with sunny fun times.

Animal shows, wagon rides (with a tractor at the lead), egg 'n spoon races, hay pyramids, a photo-cute giant Easter basket, the combine slide, and plenty of other diversions have bloomed at the festival, which debuted on the final weekend of winter.

The Easter Bunny is making some cute cameos, too, but be sure to check times and any fur-tinent, or rather pertinent details, in order to make sure you can visit with the furry fellow while at the farm.

And those popular Pick-Your-Own opportunities? Oh yes: They're still very much afoot during the fest, should you want the freshest of veggies, the sort of green goodies that go perfectly in a light spring pasta or salad.