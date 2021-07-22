‘Plantopia,' a Free and Leafy Fest, Blooms at Union Station

What to Know Saturday, July 31; two sessions: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Free, but booking your ticket in advance is required (some walk-ins may be welcomed)

Houseplant demos, a Plant Doctor Q&A, plants for sale

Houseplants?

They're often literally on the up-and-up, thanks to the floral-fabulous fact that shoots, sprigs, and leaves have a predictably wonderful and timeless way of growing out of the soil in a vertical, light-seeking fashion.

But plant care, as a hobby, lifestyle, and higher calling, has also been on the up-and-up over the last few years.

Fresh feeds devoted to raising pothos, ferns, figs, and all sorts of cactuses have gained thousands of followers eager to transform their homes into plant-packed palaces.

Now Union Station is in on the leafy love with new event, one that will pair plant people with experts, ideas, and purveyors of gorgeous greenery.

It's called Plantopia, and while it is set to open its proverbial leaves for free, you'll need an advance ticket to call upon the July 31 happening.

A pottery marketplace will also play a pretty part in the festive, five-hour plant party.

That party will also include a Dig in the Dirt station, a Plant Doctor Q&A with Cillie Barnes, and a plant-styling studio, in addition to other stop-and-learn opportunities.

As for some of the places to buy your next spider plant or lily? Vendors include The Plant Chica, Pretty in Green, The Haus Plant, and several other Southern California plant pros.

And, you bet: Mort Garsen's iconic album "Mother Earth's Plantasia," a synth-strong work created to delight plants as well as people, will be spinning in the historic Ticket Concourse.

Planning to walk-up rather than book an advance ticket?

Some pop-bys will be considered on the day of the event, but reserving your free entry ahead of time is recommended.