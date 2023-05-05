What to Know The experience is located at the Westminster Mall

Tickets start at $20 for adults, $15 for children (3-12) and $7 for pets

Complimentary tripods are available upon request and ring light rentals are available to purchase as an add-on

Neon WRLD OC isn't just another selfie museum. The pop-up selfie and photography museum is a content creator's dream, with plenty of Instagrammable neon signs.

Visitors can touch, play and interact inside more than 30 interactive photoshoot rooms at the now-open Orange County pop-up.

The space is over 7,000 square feet and boasts more than 30 interactive rooms where you can pose against different backdrops and even incorporate props into your photos.

Take off in your pink private jet, sip on a milkshake at the retro diner Milkshakes & Dreams or step into a life-sized Barbie box.

Tripods are available upon request and if you're a stickler for good lighting, you can rent a ring light.

Tickets to the limited-time experience are available for 1 to 2 hour sessions, and private events like birthdays, bachelorette parties and more are available for booking, too.

And if you'd like to take more than a photograph home to commemorate your time at Neon WRLD OC, you can purchase a custom neon sign to be shipped to you, or buy some themed merchandise.

The experience is open Fridays through Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m. Reservations are available online at neonwrldoc.com.

Strike a Pose: See Inside OC's Pop-up Selfie Museum, Neon WRLD