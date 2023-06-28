Puckish news: Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival is back at the Old Zoo

What to Know Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival at the Old Zoo

July 5 through Sept. 3 (Wednesdays through Sundays)

"Julius Caesar" begins July 5 while "A Midsummer Night's Dream" opens Aug. 9

Several of William Shakespeare's most moving plays touch on touching reunions, yes, as well as characters returning to places or situations that figured prominently early in the story.

So when an acclaimed Bard-loving troupe bounds back into a location it has long been synonymous with after some time away, it seems fitting to view the return as something rather festive.

And "festive" is an apt and ebullient way to describe the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival, a big-hearted gift marking its 20th anniversary in 2023.

If you know this long-running series, you know that A) the Independent Shakespeare Co. is at the board-trodding helm and B) Griffith Park's Old Zoo has long been the spot to see terrific productions each summer.

Alas: Construction prevented the troupe from performing at the Old Zoo in recent years — the plays unfurled a bit up the hill — but now the festival is back in the leafy place that fans remember from awhile back.

There are a few important things that thouest should know before attending, including the fact that registration is recommended (yes, it is free, but this helps the team know how many people to expect).

Parking is also free, huzzah! (Typing "huzzah!" without an exclamation point feels rather mirthless and unShakespearean.)

Coming up on July 5? "Julius Caesar" is the first play of the season — the company traditionally offers two treats each summer — while "A Midsummer Night's Dream" begins its effervescent engagement in mid-August.

"Julius Caesar," with its "power struggles and intrigue," is an intense offering with "adult themes," do note, while "Midsummer" will be lush with love, live music, and the lively loquacity that fans do so ardently adore.

Feeling Puckish?

Register now and let the Independent Shakespeare Co. know what nights you'll be there.

You may also want to peruse the special activities happening before the shows, including discussions (look for the "Salon Series" evenings), dress-up events, and more cultural convivialities of the most vibrant varieties.