What to Know Saturday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 a.m.

Six limited releases and a quartet of food trucks

Free entry

Five years? Oof.

A half decade can really pass in a flash, especially when you start pondering how much time has gone by since you made a favorite discovery.

If that discovery, for you, involved getting to know Boomtown Brewery, the Arts District-based stalwart of foams, food trucks, and families-are-welcome events, then be prepared to be shook, or shaken, if you prefer: The craft brewhouse is celebrating its fifth birthday.

And it is doing so for free, entry-wise, which means you won't need to line up a ticket or admission or any of that before calling upon the Saturday, Feb. 22.

These sorts of affairs usually see a special release, but Boomtown will feature six limited releases in honor of the day (half of those will be canned, if you prefer to try yours at home later on).

There shall be tunes, too, courtesy of DJ Peanut Butter Wolf, Xica Soul, and Novena Carmel, too.

And on the grub-up front? Highland Hickory, Tripp Burgers, and other munchable contenders will be selling to those who like a side with their suds.

A half decade? It's a time period that seems to zoom for most of all of us.

But taking time out with some buds, to have a brew, at a brewhouse's birthday party, seems like a connection-strong way to slow down the clock, at least for an hour or two.