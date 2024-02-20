Raise your lightsaber high at this galactic ‘Disneyland After Dark' gathering

What to Know Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; also May 2, 7, and 9, 2024 at Disneyland Park in Anaheim

Special activities were just unveiled, including Resistance Show of Unity at the Millenium Falcon in Galaxy's Edge; lightsabers will add glow to the show

In a not-so-long, long time from now, in a theme park that's located in Anaheim, a city found on a watery planet within the Milky Way, members of the Rebel Alliance will gather to celebrate, hobnob, and join together in a stirring Resistance Show of Unity.

This is all happening at "Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite," a post-sundown spectacular that's become so popular that it is now popping up over several nights.

Look for eight ebullient evenings to sparkle on select April and May nights, and we do mean sparkle: Lightsabers will add glow to the "Resistance Show of Unity" meet-up at the Millennium Falcon in Galaxy's Edge.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

But more cosmic doings are adding stardust to this celebration: An official Disney Parks Blog post revealed what fans can look forward to at the 2024 parties.

In addition to the "Resistance Show of Unity," a "special cavalcade," led by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, will scroll, er, stroll down Main Street U.S.A.; be sure to wear your Han Solo attire, or favorite "Star Wars" get-up, to join the costume-fun parade.

A Galactic Dance Party will also take place at Disneyland's central thoroughfare, while a "Star Wars Nite Lightsaber Instructional" add light and might to the area near it's a small world.

Iconic characters will be marching through the merry realm, including the powerful Captain Phasma and an "elite unit" of Stormtroopers.

As with past Disneyland After Dark events, several snapshot-ready photo opportunities will be placed around the park.

Also? Eats and sips only available during the parties will add a certain far, faraway flavor to the menu, including a street-style Elote Burger at the Hungry Bear.