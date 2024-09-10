Randy's Donuts reopens in Pasadena with a yummy freebie

What to Know Randy's Donuts Pasadena Reopening at 230 S. Lake Avenue, unit #2

Friday, Sept. 13

Stop by from 6 a.m. to noon and enjoy a free glazed doughnut

Enter a raffle from Sept. 13-15 for one of four $250 Randy's Donuts gift cards; four winners will be drawn Sept. 16

Friday the 13th can deliver all sorts of surprises, but finding "a free doughnut" on our list of expectations may be the biggest delight of all.

That complimentary confection is not mysterious rumor nor Friday the 13th fantasy: Randy's Donuts in Pasadena will be treating visitors to glazed goodies over six sweet hours, starting at 6 in the morning on Friday, Sept. 13.

That's one glazed doughnut per visitor, of course, but you'll also want to enter the reopening raffle if you swing by the South Lake Avenue location.

You can enter from Sept. 13 through 15, with the drawing set for Sept. 16. And the prize? This is tasty: Four people will be treated to $250 Randy's Donuts gift cards, good for any shop.

If you've swung by the Pasadena shop in recent months, you may have found it shuttered; now you can check out the newly renovated front patio, a perfect spot to savor a doughnut and coffee as the shoppers of the busy store-lined thoroughfare stroll by.

But perhaps you're in the mood for something a bit more savory than a glaze-laden munchable?

There are new menu items to consider, including a Bacon & Egg on a Croissant with Provolone Cheese, priced at $5.50; breakfast burritos are also on the filling line-up.