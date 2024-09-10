Food & Drink

Randy's Donuts reopens in Pasadena with a yummy freebie

Check out the renovated patio while picking up your complimentary glazed doughnut.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Randy's Donuts

What to Know

  • Randy's Donuts Pasadena Reopening at 230 S. Lake Avenue, unit #2
  • Friday, Sept. 13
  • Stop by from 6 a.m. to noon and enjoy a free glazed doughnut
  • Enter a raffle from Sept. 13-15 for one of four $250 Randy's Donuts gift cards; four winners will be drawn Sept. 16

Friday the 13th can deliver all sorts of surprises, but finding "a free doughnut" on our list of expectations may be the biggest delight of all.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

That complimentary confection is not mysterious rumor nor Friday the 13th fantasy: Randy's Donuts in Pasadena will be treating visitors to glazed goodies over six sweet hours, starting at 6 in the morning on Friday, Sept. 13.

That's one glazed doughnut per visitor, of course, but you'll also want to enter the reopening raffle if you swing by the South Lake Avenue location.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

You can enter from Sept. 13 through 15, with the drawing set for Sept. 16. And the prize? This is tasty: Four people will be treated to $250 Randy's Donuts gift cards, good for any shop.

If you've swung by the Pasadena shop in recent months, you may have found it shuttered; now you can check out the newly renovated front patio, a perfect spot to savor a doughnut and coffee as the shoppers of the busy store-lined thoroughfare stroll by.

But perhaps you're in the mood for something a bit more savory than a glaze-laden munchable?

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

LA Zoo 3 hours ago

Like, so rad: ‘Roaring Nights' will rock the '80s at LA Zoo

Orange 19 hours ago

A major pumpkin patch will open, just as cooler temperatures return

There are new menu items to consider, including a Bacon & Egg on a Croissant with Provolone Cheese, priced at $5.50; breakfast burritos are also on the filling line-up.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkPasadena
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us