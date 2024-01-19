Rooftop Cinema Club's ‘Fireside Films' bring cozy times and treats to DTLA

What to Know Fireside Films: A limited-run series from Rooftop Cinema Club

$30-$40 per person (warm beverage included); the DTLA event begins Feb. 9; wood-burning patio heaters and warm drinks are part of the experience

"10 Things I Hate About You" and "Love & Basketball" are on the schedule

Opportunities to get cozy at an outdoor screening never truly cease in Southern California.

Look to June, when so many of our sizable film events, the ones that shimmer under the stars, take place. Then pause to ponder why so many attendees are often wearing sweaters. (Answer: It's because of June Gloom.)

But February may be the coziest time of the year to enjoy an outdoor movie, and, given that it is the final full month of winter, you'll want to ditch your June Gloom sweater and go for something a little heavier.

Where, though, to find an alfresco film, the sort of marvelous movie that is accompanied by moonlight?

Look to DTLA, where Rooftop Cinema Club will soon launch a limited-time, ultra-cozy, get-snuggish-with-your-sweetheart series: Fireside Films.

They'll be flickering, much like the wood-burning patio heaters placed around the open-air cinema, beginning on Feb. 9.

The date tells a lot of the story: This limited-time happening will coincide with the Valentine's season, when so many cinephiles are in the mood to savor the sorts of stories that pluck at our heartstrings.

The February-ish flicks picked for the upcoming series will deliver on that feel-all-the-feelings front: "Love & Basketball," "Dirty Dancing," "Love Jones," "Pride & Prejudice," and "10 Things I Hate About You" are sweetening up the line-up.

Also sweet? A "complimentary hot beverage" is included with your ticket price, upping the cozy factor, so you'll want to start pondering if you'll be in the mood for hot apple cider, cocoa, tea, or coffee.

Spirits will be for sale if that is your beverage of choice.

Traditional movie chairs aren't the vibe at this roof venue; rather, Adirondack love seats are the theme.

Want a souvenir blanket to take home? Go for the $40 ticket (otherwise, the $30 admission will cover your entry and warm drink).