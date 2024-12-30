This Pasadena Visitor Hotline has answers to your Rose-related queries

What to Know 41st Annual Rose Parade Visitor Hotline

877-793-9911

Daily through Jan. 1; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ring the free hotline and ask about the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl, parking, dining, hotels, and more

A person, even a parade-loving local, likely has as many questions about the Tournament of Roses as a flower has petals.

Where, exactly, does the parade officially begin? What's the deal with watching from a curb or buying a ticket to sit in the stands? Is Floatfest really blooming over three days this time around, rather than the usual two?

You can turn to a keyboard and type these questions, of course, and proceed to roam the shoals of the World Wide Web in order to obtain the information you require.

Or you can dial 877-793-9911 and speak with someone who is ready to promptly address all of your Pasadena-based ponderings, as well as just about every parade- and game-centric query you can dream up.

It's the Annual Visitor Hotline, helmed by Visit Pasadena, a free service that is all about helping people in town for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl, as well as those Southern Californians who might have a question or two.

Feel free to asking about "dining, directions, accommodations," or anything else that comes to mind when the volunteer or helpful Visit Pasadena staff member answers the call.

The hotline is a longstanding tradition, but then the Tournament of Roses is full of such decades-old traditions. Those picking up the calls probably have heard it all, but surely there are some questions that may be new to the hotline team.

But count on the answer being tracked down, swiftly, so you can get to the Crown City and soak up its rosy pleasures in fast and fun order.