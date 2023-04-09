Rosy Roamings: Free Tours Return to the Tournament House

What to Know The Tournament House is located at 391 S. Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena

The hub of all things Rose Parade will offer a free one-hour tour every Thursday at 2 p.m. through Aug. 31, 2023

Reservations are required and can be made through the Tournament of Roses site

April flowers have a knack for making us think about the sorts of spectacular blossoms that famously festoon the floats of the Rose Parade, even as we know that it will be several months before we see those flowery wonders on the move.

But there is a warm-weather way to learn more about a place that is connected with the celebrated wintertime procession while, yes, checking out a gorgeous garden brimming with color.

That place? It's the Wrigley Mansion & Gardens, the elegant Pasadena abode that has enjoyed a royal reputation for decades.

That's because it is also known as the Tournament House, the headquarters for the Rose Parade, a celebrated spot synonymous with special parade-related events.

It's also a place to get to know the history of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl and to do so?

You simply need to register for a free tour, which happens every Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. from April to August.

photo: Tournament of Roses

Those informative happenings have just returned to the stately landmark, which was a gift from the Wrigley Family to the City of Pasadena "with the understanding that it would become the permanent headquarters for the Tournament of Roses," a proud mantel the mansion has worn for some 65 years.

Float-filled photographs, football facts, Royal Court memories, and fascinating details about the house you're in weave through lively look-around, while all sorts of flowers fill the gardens just beyond the handsome porte cochere (guests are invited to stop by the sizable gardens, which are especially fetching in springtime).

At the helm of these tours? Volunteers from the Members of the Heritage Committee, devoted Tournament of Roses enthusiasts who can chat about every facet of the mansion and the iconic events associated with it.