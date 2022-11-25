Salt & Straw's Yuletide Ice Creams Include Spiked Eggnog, Almond Brittle

What to Know Salt & Straw Ice Cream

Five festive flavors on the limited-time December line-up, including Dwayne Johnson's Dwanta Teremana Spiked Eggnog

$11.75 pint, $85 five-pack

Forming festive foodstuffs into whimsical shapes is a December diversion that doesn't quite have a parallel elsewhere on the calendar.

True, we do mold cream cheese into egg-type ovals around Easter, and creating a cake that looks a bit like a heart in mid-February? Sentimental bakers commonly add this confection to their Valentine's Day menu.

But December is king when it comes to Quirky Cuisine That Looks Like Something Else, and the easiest eat to shape? It surely must be ice cream, that malleable, yummable cold treat.

If you plan on making a few tasty ornaments or wreaths for your holiday parties, you'll want a scoopable sweet that has Christmassy panache, and few ice cream makers are ruling this particular realm like Salt & Straw.

The artisanal ice cream maker just revealed its limited-time December line-up, and there are five festive flavors that are perfect for fashioning into yuletide-type shapes or simply eating straight from the carton or cup with a chilled spoon.

The headliner of the creamy quintet?

Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog, created in partnership with actor Dwayne Johnson. A dollar from each pint sold will be donated to World Central Kitchen.

As for what the flavor is all about? It features "rich, silky custard ice cream spiked with notes of oaky vanilla from Teremana's Reposado tequila and a splash of amontillado sherry."

Cookie fans will take a scrumptious shine to The Great Cookie Swap, a vegan offering that boasts the tastes of a tumble of classic Christmas cookies, including snickerdoodles, chocolate almond bark, and more.

And a trio of tempting flavors will also add oomph to the dreamy ice cream roster, with Almond Brittle w/ Salted Ganache, Gingerbread Cookie Dough, and Peppermint Cocoa adding kick to the Christmas season.

It's a season where we love to shape easy-to-form foods, it is true, but simply treating ourselves to a quick cone at a Salt & Straw scoop shop while out running errands?

That sounds mighty merry, too.