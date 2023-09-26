Food Festival

San Gabriel's Dumpling & Beer Festival is a popular ‘local twist on Oktoberfest'

Deliciousness will be in the autumn air in the Mission District when October's first Friday arrives.

By Alysia Gray Painter

San Gabriel Dumpling and Beer Festival

What to Know

  • Friday, Oct. 6; presented by the City of San Gabriel and the Asian Youth Center
  • Mission District in San Gabriel
  • $35-$40

Fall foods aren't just about gooey apple-centered sweets or mustard-slathered soft pretzels; rich pockets of delicious dough that are expertly stuffed with savory fillings are also on our minds as the evenings grow cooler, as are those libations that complement their charms.

Which is to say that dumplings are frequently in the flavorful fall spotlight, especially at a San Gabriel celebration that takes place around the picturesque Historic Mission District.

It's San Gabriel's Annual Dumpling & Beer Festival, the city's "local twist on Oktoberfest." Several dumpling-perfect pros regularly visit the cuisine-strong celebration, bringing a plethora of bite-sized gems to the party.

Over a dozen regional breweries are expected to be pouring at the happening — Far Field Beer Co. and Mount Lowe Brewing Co. have called upon the evening festivity in the past — while the dumpling houses will be plentiful, with Ajinomoto, Dumpling Dream, Rice Balls of Fire, and Mad Dumplings all set to attend.

Live music is part of the feel-good scene, and kids are welcome to attend, too. Just keep in mind that all visitors to the beer garden area must be ages 21 and older.

Tickets are on sale now for the Oct. 6 event and, for sure, this gourmand-drawing gathering, which so winningly pairs stuffed satchels of yummy goodness with fine suds, is a must-attend for dumpling devotees around Southern California.

That means admission can sell out, so be sure to book your date at this Historic Mission District favorite soon.

This article tagged under:

Food FestivalSan Gabriel
