San Gabriel's Dumpling & Beer Festival is a popular ‘local twist on Oktoberfest'

What to Know Friday, Oct. 6; presented by the City of San Gabriel and the Asian Youth Center

Mission District in San Gabriel

$35-$40

Fall foods aren't just about gooey apple-centered sweets or mustard-slathered soft pretzels; rich pockets of delicious dough that are expertly stuffed with savory fillings are also on our minds as the evenings grow cooler, as are those libations that complement their charms.

Which is to say that dumplings are frequently in the flavorful fall spotlight, especially at a San Gabriel celebration that takes place around the picturesque Historic Mission District.

It's San Gabriel's Annual Dumpling & Beer Festival, the city's "local twist on Oktoberfest." Several dumpling-perfect pros regularly visit the cuisine-strong celebration, bringing a plethora of bite-sized gems to the party.

Over a dozen regional breweries are expected to be pouring at the happening — Far Field Beer Co. and Mount Lowe Brewing Co. have called upon the evening festivity in the past — while the dumpling houses will be plentiful, with Ajinomoto, Dumpling Dream, Rice Balls of Fire, and Mad Dumplings all set to attend.

Live music is part of the feel-good scene, and kids are welcome to attend, too. Just keep in mind that all visitors to the beer garden area must be ages 21 and older.

Tickets are on sale now for the Oct. 6 event and, for sure, this gourmand-drawing gathering, which so winningly pairs stuffed satchels of yummy goodness with fine suds, is a must-attend for dumpling devotees around Southern California.

That means admission can sell out, so be sure to book your date at this Historic Mission District favorite soon.