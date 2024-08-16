Cool cars will help canine cuties at this San Marino auto show

What to Know San Marino Motor Classic at Lacy Park

Sunday, Aug. 25; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$45 general (pre-sale); other ticketing tiers are available

The Pasadena Humane Wiggle Waggle Wagon will be at the event; the San Marino Motor Classic "has donated over $1 million to Pasadena Humane," shares a representative

An elegant car extravaganza, the sort of haute happening that's packed with luxury vehicles, often boasts an interesting soundtrack.

You'll hear appreciative murmurs from visitors, the onlookers who are overcome with the majesty of the automobiles and have to express their emotion verbally.

Appreciative "ohhhs" and "ahhhs" are sometimes part of the background hubbub, too, as people come across incredible cars that capture their hearts.

But hearing the happy bark of a dog heading to his forever home? That's a sound that's not associated with auto shows unless, of course, you're at the San Marino Motor Classic.

The annual auto show, which is presented by Rusnak, is a late-summer Lacy Park tradition, a weekend-big spectacular that summons lovers of excellent car craftsmanship from around the region.

And because one of the beneficiaries of the fundraising event is Pasadena Humane, there's something special taking place on the grounds: a pet adoption.

And because the dogs need their own eye-catching vehicle at a vehicle-centered celebration, the adoptable pets will be found around the Pasadena Humane Wiggle Waggle Wagon.

Call it the rare event where you can swing by to admire some fabulous rolls and some fabulous Fidos, too.

We called it a "weekend-long" affair but do keep in mind that the main show unfurls on Sunday, Aug. 25 while the Automotive Fine Arts Exhibition and Sale happens on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 24 — a dozen acclaimed auto artists will be displaying recent work — while the Symphony of Cars Gala follows that evening.

Tickets are on sale for all of the events, and you can purchase your entry via the San Marino Motor Classic website.