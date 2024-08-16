San Marino

Cool cars will help canine cuties at this San Marino auto show

Adoptable pets from Pasadena Humane will play a winning role at the San Marino Motor Classic.

By Alysia Gray Painter

San Marino Motor Classic

What to Know

  • San Marino Motor Classic at Lacy Park
  • Sunday, Aug. 25; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • $45 general (pre-sale); other ticketing tiers are available
  • The Pasadena Humane Wiggle Waggle Wagon will be at the event; the San Marino Motor Classic "has donated over $1 million to Pasadena Humane," shares a representative

An elegant car extravaganza, the sort of haute happening that's packed with luxury vehicles, often boasts an interesting soundtrack.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

You'll hear appreciative murmurs from visitors, the onlookers who are overcome with the majesty of the automobiles and have to express their emotion verbally.

Appreciative "ohhhs" and "ahhhs" are sometimes part of the background hubbub, too, as people come across incredible cars that capture their hearts.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But hearing the happy bark of a dog heading to his forever home? That's a sound that's not associated with auto shows unless, of course, you're at the San Marino Motor Classic.

The annual auto show, which is presented by Rusnak, is a late-summer Lacy Park tradition, a weekend-big spectacular that summons lovers of excellent car craftsmanship from around the region.

And because one of the beneficiaries of the fundraising event is Pasadena Humane, there's something special taking place on the grounds: a pet adoption.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Pasadena 5 hours ago

Explore a vintage department store brimming with beautiful secrets

Things to do 7 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Zoo Friday Nights, an all-ages party

And because the dogs need their own eye-catching vehicle at a vehicle-centered celebration, the adoptable pets will be found around the Pasadena Humane Wiggle Waggle Wagon.

Call it the rare event where you can swing by to admire some fabulous rolls and some fabulous Fidos, too.

We called it a "weekend-long" affair but do keep in mind that the main show unfurls on Sunday, Aug. 25 while the Automotive Fine Arts Exhibition and Sale happens on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 24 — a dozen acclaimed auto artists will be displaying recent work — while the Symphony of Cars Gala follows that evening.

Tickets are on sale for all of the events, and you can purchase your entry via the San Marino Motor Classic website.

This article tagged under:

San Marino
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us