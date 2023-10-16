Long Beach

San Pedro Fish Market's savory celebration SHRIMPFEST23 will soon sizzle

It's National Seafood Month and the brine-tastic LBC bastion of seafoodery is ready to party.

By Alysia Gray Painter

San Pedro Fish Market

What to Know

  • SHRIMPFEST23 at San Pedro Fish Market Long Beach
  • Friday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.; music and giveaways are part of the foodie event
  • $59.99 (not including tip); several shrimp-centered dishes are in the spotlight; reserve your spot in advance

There are more drops of water in the ocean than there are ways to indulge in the well-spiced, ultra-tangy pleasures of National Seafood Month, and we won't argue otherwise.

But there are a notable number of events, right here on land, that take piquant place each October, all to give seafoodies a chance to enjoy their favorite briny bites.

San Pedro Fish Market Long Beach is one of those spots — you may know it as the "Home of the World Famous Shrimp Tray" — and on Friday, Oct. 20 it is throwing a full-on feast with one legendary crustacean.

Well, make that several: It's SHRIMPFEAST23, an evening devoted to not just trays o' shrimp but all sorts of dishes that incorporate the flavorful favorite.

Over 16 different dishes will line a buffet, giving shrimpists the chance to try everything from deep-fried shrimp to shrimp tacos to saucy snackers, the kind of eats that have more than a little heat.

Mariachi music, giveaways, and other festive details will add to the event. And out the window? Why that's Alamitos Bay, a surf-y scene that only ups the shrimp-centered atmosphere of the eatery.

You'll want to book your spot ahead of time — the price is $59.99, and tip is additional — but don't fret if you can't make the Friday night shrimp-tacular. There are happenings afoot around the San Pedro Fish Market eateries, including Hack Boxes at the Wilmington location on Oct. 21 and a Día de los Muertos celebration at the San Pedro restaurant on Oct. 22.

