Scent Fair LA, a Fragrant Festivity, to Waft This Weekend

What to Know Scent Fair LA at the Craft Contemporary on Wilshire Boulevard

Through May 7, 2023

The fair is free with Craft Contemporary admission; workshops and special events are available for an additional fee

The nose knows so much, and yet the act of detecting a scent can almost read like a complex, hard-to-untangle riddle. ("What can't you see or hear but know is near?")

The creation of fragrance is an art form that goes back thousands of years, and detecting a particular flower's essence on the wind or the power of petrichor after a rainstorm — that singular smell of rain-damp dirt, of course — can instantly transport us to a chapter of life that closed years ago.

If such nosey notions have intrigued you, you may want to follow your powerful proboscis to the Craft Contemporary, where several fragrance-making pros will gather for one piquant party.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Make that several happenings, for Scent Fair LA is both about the main event, the shop-around scene that gives fragrance fans the chance to browse several different styles of perfumes, oils, and diffusers, and workshops that will provide a deeper look at the aromatic arts.

The fair is free with your Craft Contemporary admission, but if you'd like to attend a workshop like the Introduction to Perfume Blending with The Institute of Art and Olfaction, that is available for a separate fee. (It's $75 for the public and $70 for members.)

Candles, incense cones, and other scentful stars will be in the spotlight.

As for those companies, artists, and makers in attendance? Scent Fair LA will welcome traditional perfumers as well as artisans working independently (and experimenting with the fragrant form).

Travertine Atelier, Filigree & Shadow, and several other well-known purveyors of redolent, memory-summoning scents will be at the event, which is presented by The Institute of Art and Olfaction and Darin Klein & Friends.