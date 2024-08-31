CicLAvia just shared the map for its big Valley roll

What to Know CicLAvia — The Valley

Sunday, Dec. 8

Free

Roll along 5 miles of Sherman Way — it will be closed to cars — at the open-streets spectacular

Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda

The first weekend in December can, at least anecdotally, be one of the hubbub-iest times of the year.

Holiday social outings are beginning, and shopping is, too, for many people. There are celebratory dinners to plan, neighborhood gatherings to prep for, and a dozen other peppermint-scented plays for our time and attention.

This is all so lovely and few of us would dismiss the busyness of the holidays outright. But wanting to get away for a few hours of free fun and fresh air feels right just around Dec. 8.

It just so happens that CicLAvia is popping up, though "pedaling up" feels more correct, on that Sunday, and the map for the route just arrived.

The CicLAvia map drop is always a big deal among fans of the closed-to-cars event, because they can begin to plan, ping friends, and reschedule any non-urgent obligations (which do have a way of festively flocking in December).

The cycle series, which began in 2010 and is marking its 57th event in December, will return to The Valley. Three cities are in the spotlight — Reseda, Winnetka, and Canoga Park — and the street at the heart of the handlebar-'d happening?

Yay, it is Sherman Way, a vibrant Valley classic that connects communities, neighborhoods, and, on Dec. 8, thousands of bike buffs.

You'll have six hours to pedal five miles, though covering all of it in one go isn't required; you can drop in and cruise out at whatever points you choose.

This isn't the first time CicLAvia has called upon Sherman Way; the large-scale event spun through in early 2023.

A round-up of Local Gems in Canoga Park, Winnetka, and Reseda was shared on the CicLAvia site in honor of the 2023 event; you can peruse it now as you prep for Dec. 8.

By the by, the Valley visit is the final CicLAvia roll of 2024; keep an eye on the socials for details about 2025 dates, details, and locations.

But you don't need to wait for the last month on the calendar to find CicLAvia-style fun; a CicLAmini is headed to Lincoln Heights in September while "The Heart of LA" is the theme for the October event.