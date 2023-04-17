Seltzerland, a Fizzy Festival, to Bring Sunny Sips to DTLA

What to Know Saturday, May 13; $49-$75

Gloria Molina Grand Park

The 21+ event will raise money for Forage Forward

Bubbly beverages make their warm-weather regional debut at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, at least on a grander scale.

But several festivals spotlighting fizzy and stylish concoctions will soon follow, with the foodie fiestas of late spring and summertime serving up all sorts of fruit-strong sips for the 21-and-over set.

You won't need to wait too long for a lark that is almost solely about seltzer: Seltzerland will welcome adults for an event centered on the popular libation in all of its effervescent forms, and canned cocktails, too.

The Saturday, May 13 happening, set to flower at Gloria Molina Grand Park, will feature tastings, vegan eats, DJ tunes, games, activities, and more.

That "more" in 2023 includes a CANtina presented by Good Foods, an area "... dedicated to serving delicious guacamole and chips, refreshing tequila sodas from Casa Azul, and of course good vibes."

There is a trio of ticket options to choose from, including one that gives you early access to the daytime festival. Tickets are also timed, so you'll want to ponder if you'd like to sip seltzer earlier in the afternoon or closer to the evening.

Good to know? Metro is a grand way to get to the park, so consider taking the train to the festival or securing your designated driver in advance.

Also important: Seltzerland will raise money for Forage Forward, "a national organization dedicated to supporting local and national non-profit organizations, with a specific focus on social justice, food banks, food sustainability and food education."

Get more information on the hard seltzer celebration, which is popping up in several cities in the months to come.