Shake Shack's first California drive-thru to open in Torrance

What to Know Shake Shack's first California drive-thru debuts Aug. 15

1875 W. 190th Street in Torrance

A dollar from every sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to New Challenge Ministries, the large South Bay food bank; a food drive will take place, too

Much like sunshine and salt air, the quick lunch and the classic drive-thru restaurant is a quintessential California pairing, a duo that truly stands the tasty test of time.

And whether you prefer "drive-through" or "drive-thru," you've certainly encountered these lickety-split locations; call them convenient and classic staples of Southern California dining.

Shake Shack didn't begin in Southern California — it started in New York City in 2001 — but the company now has locations throughout the region. Hearty burgers, thick shakes, and crinkle-cut fries are some of the popular menu items for people seeking a quick meal on the go.

Now "on the go" is getting even on-the-go-ier, thanks to the company's first-ever Golden State drive-thru.

California's first drive-thru Shake Shack opens at 1875 W. 190th Street in Torrance Aug. 15.

It's opening in Torrance Aug. 15 — it's California's 49th Shake Shack, by the by and the company's 36th drive-thru location nationally — and day #1 will be about giving back to the community.

New Challenge Ministries, "South Bay's largest food bank," is the beneficiary; one dollar from every sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to the non-profit organization.

There's also an opening day food drive, so feel free to stop by and donate a few canned goods.