Sip Best Picture-inspired beverages at the Loews Hollywood Hotel

What to Know Loews Hollywood Hotel is mixing a quintet of cocktails inspired by some of the Oscars 2024 Best Picture nominees

March 1 through 17, 2024

$18 each

Other cities may regularly honor the film industry's biggest night in a variety of sophisticated and flavorful ways, but zingy cocktails, desserts, and main meals inspired by the Best Picture movies do seem to playfully proliferate in Oscar's hometown, Hollywood.

True, Oscar-inspired cocktails do pop up in other towns that aren't especially Tinselly, in states and countries that are far afield. And true again, if you want to sip an especially cinematic drink, you'll find one in the days ahead of the Academy Awards at several bars around Southern California, and not just Hollywood.

But only one location can lay claim to powerful Oscar Night credibility: Loews Hollywood Hotel, which has long served as a bustling, star-studded hive for so many of the elegant activities swirling around the famous event.

And from March 1 through 17, film fans can find a line-up of libations that take their creative cues from some of the Best Picture nominees.

"Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Maestro," and "The Holdovers" are all in the Loews sip-centered spotlight over the first half of March.

Each creation has a set of stylish high-end ingredients and add-ins, with a nod to a film's theme, spirit, or look.

Bella Baxter's Martini, the "Poor Things" cocktail, is a "java-infused" beverage featuring Owen's Nitro Espresso, SelvaRay Chocolate, and Chopin Vodka.

Lychee is a central component of the "Maestro" offering, along with Elderflower Liqueur and Amas Gin.

Each cocktail is priced at $18; for details stop by Loews Hollywood Hotel or keep an eye on the hotel's social pages.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, just steps from the Loews Hollywood Hotel.